‘I don’t want people to to think that’ - Marc-Andre ter Stegen hits back at Barcelona criticism

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen was pretty unhappy at suggestions his team lacked ambition in the 0-0 draw with Athletic Club.

The Catalans failed to take advantage of Real Madrid and Girona dropping points this weekend as they had to settle for a point at San Mames.

Barca also lost Frenkie de Jong and Pedri to injury during the match, and Ter Stegen says that while his team didn’t create enough chances they weren’t lacking in ambition.

“Obviously we were going for the win, it wasn’t to be, we didn’t have enough chances, we didn’t have the tranquility needed. We fought hard, it’s a draw, maybe better for them than us,” he told Movistar. “Two key players who had to go off - that always hurts - I think the kids who came on did well. Fermin did a good job. We hope it’s northing serious in both cases. “They pressed high but it wasn’t a very intense press. They let us play. We were able to overcome it but when we got into the opposition half we struggled to create chances. “If there’s anything we don’t lack in this dressing room, it’s ambition. I don’t want people to think that. It just hasn’t gone the way we wanted today.”

Barca now stay third in the table, still one point behind Girona and eight off the top. They return to action on Friday against Real Mallorca.