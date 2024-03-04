‘Too passive’ - Ilkay Gundogan blasts Barcelona’s lack of personality against Athletic Club

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan is known for speaking his mind and was at it again after the team’s draw with Athletic Club.

The Germany international made it crystal clear just how frustrated he was with Sunday’s result. He was also fairly critical of his team’s performance at San Mames.

“It’s frustrating. Maybe a point here would normally be a good result against a very good team, with amazing fans, an amazing atmosphere, they’re very physical, they press you, it’s probably one of the hardest places to go in La Liga,” he told LaLiga TV. “Yet at this stage of the season, with where we are, you have to smell these opportunities out. Today felt like a big game. “We were not patient enough, we were too passive in possession, I just wish we had showed a little bit more personality. It’s a little bit disappointing, no, it’s very disappointing.”

There’s no doubt it was a disappointing result for Barca. The Catalans stay in third place in the table, still behind Girona and Real Madrid with just 11 games now left.