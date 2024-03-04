Athletic Club 0-0 FC Barcelona: Costly draw - FC Barcelona

This game was a golden opportunity for Barça to fling themselves right back into the championship race. Real Madrid could only draw with Valencia the day before and Girona had just been toppled away to Mallorca.

Real Unión 0-0 Barça Atlètic: Point on far from perfect pitch - FC Barcelona

Barça Atlètic have drawn 0-0 away to Real Unión in game where the poor state of the pitch due to heavy rain in the Basque Country was very much a conditioner. As a result, it was anything but a quality footballing display, but with help from goalie Ander Astralaga and a little bit of luck, they managed to extend the unbeaten run to seven games (five wins and two draws) to stay among the frontrunners in the division.

Xavi Hernandez delivers bad news on injuries suffered by Barcelona pair Frenkie de Jong and Pedri - Football España

It was a disappointing evening for Barcelona on Sunday, as they failed to extend their winning run against Athletic Club, with the two teams playing out a goalless draw at San Mames. However, the bigger story for the Catalan giants was two major injury blows to Frenkie de Jong and Pedri.

Sources close to Hansi Flick deny reports of concrete talks taking place with Barcelona - Football España

Speculation over Barcelona’s next manager is likely to pick up over the coming weeks and months, with the club’s hierarchy likely to appoint a successor to Xavi Hernandez towards the end of the season. Many names have been linked with the position, one of those being Hansi Flick.

Barcelona pick out Jules Kounde and Raphinha as leading candidates to be sold this summer - Football España

Because their ongoing financial problems do not look like subsiding any time soon, Barcelona are likely to be forced into making a number of significant sales in the summer. Deco, the club’s Sporting Director, will have a big job on his hands to choose who can be allowed to depart, and after that, then orchestrating a sale.