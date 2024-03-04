Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong leaves Athletic Club on crutches after Barcelona draw

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was spotted on crutches as he left Bilbao on Sunday night after the team’s 1-1 draw.

The midfielder was forced off midway through the first half with an ankle injury, and the early signs really don’t look good.

De Jong was filmed wearing a protective boot and using crutches as he walked into the airport for Barca’s flight home.

❗ La imagen que asusta al barcelonismo



▪ Pedri, cojeando y hundido.

▪ De Jong, con una férula en toda la pierna y muletas.



Pesimismo en el aeropuerto de Bilbao antes del regreso del Barça a la Ciudad Condal.



https://t.co/RYLePh8dVR pic.twitter.com/85Xv2iU0Ba — ElDesmarque (@eldesmarque) March 4, 2024

Pedri was also injured in the match and looked very dejected as he joined De Jong and his team-mates in heading back to Barcelona.

Xavi spoke about the duo after the match and admitted the whole squad were “sad” as it looked like more bad news on the injury front.

Barcelona will be expected to offer update on the fitness of the two players later today, but as things stand it certainly looks as though they are both set for a spell on the sidelines.