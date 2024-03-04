Barcelona confirm Pedri and Frenkie de Jong ruled out after Athletic Club draw

Barcelona have offered updates on Frenkie de Jong and Pedri following Sunday’s draw with Athletic Club.

Both players had to be replaced in the first half of the 0-0 draw, with Xavi saying afterwards it looked like bad news.

Barcelona have now confirmed both players are sidelined. De Jong has a “lateral ligament sprain” to his ankle, while Pedri has a thigh problem.

➡ Frenkie de Jong has a lateral ligament sprain in his right ankle.

➡ Pedri has a right quadriceps injury.



Both players are out and their recovery will determine their availability. pic.twitter.com/9QTXVCw9EN — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 4, 2024

The club have, once again, refused to say how long they expect both players to be out of action for but reporters are already providing estimates.

Diario Sport’s Toni Juanmarti reckons De Jong will miss the next “four to five weeks” and claims he could return for the clash against Cadiz in April 14.

As for Pedri, well it’s thought he does not need surgery on his latest setback. However, the issue is that it’s once again a problem with his right thigh. Pedri has already missed 16 games this season because of thigh problems.