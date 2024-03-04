Xavi calls up Marc Casado and Pau Prim to Barcelona training after Frenkie de Jong & Pedri injuries

Xavi called up Barcelona Atletic midfielders Marc Casado and Pau Prim for training on Monday as he looks at his options after losing Frenkie de Jong and Pedri to injury.

The team enjoyed a recovery session after the 0-0 draw with Athletic Club. Diego Kochen, Marc Guiu, and Hector Fort also joined the senior squad.

Xavi has some tricky decisions to make with regards his line-up, with the two midfielders expected to miss the next few weeks.

Next up is a visit from Real Mallorca in La Liga on Friday night. The Barca boss will also be without Ronald Araujo for that game due to suspension.

Xavi does have Ilkay Gundogan, Andreas Christensen and Sergi Roberto available, and it will be interesting to see how he lines up his team for the match.

The Barcelona boss will also have half an eye on next week’s match against Napoli in the Champions League. The Serie A side head to Montjuic with the tie level at 1-1 at the halfway point.