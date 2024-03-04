‘Barcelona fans want the truth’ - Gerard Pique sends out strong message to Joan Laporta & Co.

Former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has been talking about the club’s current situation and has called on the Catalans to be more transparent.

Barcelona continue to struggle financially and look set for a difficult summer, with Deco already warning there will be “no big signings” for the club’s next manager.

Pique says Joan Laporta and Co. should be more open with the fans and let them know what’s really happening right now and whether the team can challenge for titles.

“I think Barca fans want the truth. If we are in this reality, we have to say it. What we cannot do is sell a smokescreen saying that you’re going to win the Champions League when you don’t have the money to be competitive,” he said in a chat with Ibai Lanos on Twitch. “I don’t know the club’s situation in detail, but I think people want to know the truth, to be told that there is no money, that they are going to bet on La Masia for two to three years.”

Barca won the title last season but look destined to finish the current campaign empty-handed. Xavi’s side are out of the Copa del Rey, eight points off the top in La Liga and face Napoli in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.