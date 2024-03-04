Barcelona star Pedri sends out emotional message after being sidelined by injury again

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has sent out an emotional message after being sidelined yet again with a thigh injury.

The Spain star was forced out of Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Athletic Club, with Barcelona having now confirmed he’s set to be sidelined for a while.

Pedri admits it’s a tough blow to take but seems in fairly positive mood despite his latest setback.

“It’s hard to stop and start again after all the effort and work behind it. Nevertheless, have no doubt that yesterday’s tears of helplessness will soon turn to happiness again,” he wrote on Instagram. “It’s impossible not to be excited about all the love I’ve received in the last few hours. For you, for the staff, for all those around me, and for myself, we have to look forward. We still have a lot of joy to share. Here we go!”

It’s not clear yet when Pedri may be ready to return to action, but early estimates suggest he’ll miss at least a month. Barcelona will surely be careful with his recovery given his recent injury history.

Get well soon, Pedri!