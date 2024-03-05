Recovery session after the draw at Athetic Club - FC Barcelona

Anew week begins and the blaurganes started it with a training session at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. The workout was recovery based with all the available first team players taking part as well as Kochen, Cubarsí, Marc Guiu, H. Fort, M. Casadó and Pau Prim from Barça Atlètic.

Frenkie de Jong and Pedri injury news - FC Barcelona

Tests carried out have confirmed that first team player Frenkie de Jong has a lateral ligament sprain in his right ankle. He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will determine his availability.

Furthermore, tests carried have confirmed that the first team player Pedri has an injury to the rectus femoris muscle in his right thigh. He is unavailable for selection and his recovery will determine his availability.

Xavi calls for 'self-criticism and improvement' - FC Barcelona

Responding to the 0-0 draw at San Mamés, FC Barcelona manager Xavi Hernández described it as a "point won at a difficult ground... we fought to the end against a very strong opponent, and even more so with them playing at home."

Mallorca, fond memories for Fermín - FC Barcelona

Fermín López is getting plenty of playing time at FC Barcelona and that is despite his youthful age. He is very much part of Xavi Hernández-s scheme in midfield, and with key injuries in that part of the field, he is very likely to start in this Friday's game at home to Mallorca.

Second report confirms Deco preference for next Barcelona manager - Football España

It seemed something of a reach when the information first emerged, but a second outlet has now corroborated the information that Deco wants Luis Enrique as his first appointment to the Barcelona job. The Asturian coach is currently in charge of Paris Saint-Germain, and has a contract until 2025.

Dutch coach on Barcelona's radar following successful approach in Eredivisie - Football España

Barcelona have been linked with an number of managers, and while the latest will not be Xavi Hernandez’s replacement, it does perhaps bode well for them in the future. Many of the current candidates for the position were outside shots when Ronald Koeman was appointed in 2021, and that’s where Arne Slot is currently.