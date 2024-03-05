Pedri doesn’t need surgery, expected to miss around six weeks for Barcelona

Pedri’s latest injury setback does not require surgery but is expected to keep the midfielder out of action for around six week.

Barcelona confirmed on Monday that Pedri has been ruled out yet again with a thigh problem sustained in the 0-0 draw with Athletic.

Reporter Adria Albets has offered an update on the youngster and has mixed news. On the positive side, Pedri will not go under the knife. However, he is not expected back for at least six weeks.

Pedri will undergo conservative treatment in Barcelona and will hopefully be able to return before the end of the season. Yet on past evidence it will not be a complete surprise if he ends up being out for longer.

Barca’s young star has appeared in positive mood. He shared a social media post on Monday saying he had no doubt that “yesterday’s tears of helplessness will soon turn to happiness again.”

Pedri’s injury record makes for pretty grim reading, and does not reflect at all well on the club, but the priority now will be to ensure he makes a full recovery from his latest setback.