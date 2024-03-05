Luis Enrique is Deco’s dream choice to replace Xavi as Barcelona manager

Luis Enrique has reportedly emerged as Deco’s dream choice to replace Xavi as Barcelona manager.

The former Barcelona boss has already played down talk of a return, amid speculation he’s a target for the Catalans, and has said he’s focused on next season with PSG.

Yet Deco is in no doubt Luis Enrique is his favorite candidate and his choice has been approved by Joan Laporta, according to Cadena SER and AS.

Deco likes Luis Enrique’s style of football, the way he’s willing to trust in youth and obviously the fact he knows the club inside out.

The problem is that Lucho is contracted to PSG until 2025 and Barca isn’t in a strong enough financial position to try and tempt him back.

Of course that could all change if Luis Enrique decided he wants to quit the Ligue 1 club and head home, but that doesn’t seem likely as things stand.

Hansi Flick still appears to be the most likely option at the time of writing, although Roberto De Zerbi, Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel keep on being mentioned too.