Ruben Amorim overtakes Hansi Flick in race to replace Xavi at Barcelona

Another day, another tasty rumor about who Barcelona will appoint as the club’s next manager after Xavi steps down at the end of the season.

Hansi Flick has appeared to be the favorite but it appears he’s been usurped by Sporting boss Ruben Amorim.

Miguel Delaney at The Independent says Barca have “currently put the Portuguese ahead of other options” and hope to win the race for his signature.

Liverpool are also said to be keen on Amorim but he’s not their first option. Xabi Alonso remains the Reds’ favorite but is also wanted at Bayern Munich.

Amorim’s name has been mentioned before but he seemed to be out of the race after Deco pointed out his lack of experience.

“For now, all hypotheses are on the table. But which Portuguese coach? How many Portuguese coaches are prepared for the weight and responsibility of taking care of Barcelona, ​​even more so this Barcelona with all the difficulties it carries. You tell me. “I know that Ruben Amorim is doing a good job at Sporting and, on top of that, he plays with a style similar to ours. But he also has very little experience.”

The 39-year-old has attracted interest after impressing at Sporting. He won the title in 2021 and has the team currently top of the table in Portugal.