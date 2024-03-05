Barcelona worried about Lamine Yamal knee issue ahead of Napoli clash

Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal looks to be the latest player to become an injury concern for the club ahead of next week’s key clash with Napoli.

Xavi has already seen Frenkie de Jong and Pedri ruled out of the game, and the club are also concerned about Yamal, according to Diario Sport.

Barcelona’s young forward “has some discomfort in his knee” which the club are monitoring carefully. It’s also said to be the reason he did not start against Getafe and Athletic.

Yamal did end up coming on for Pedri at San Mames, meaning he didn’t gain quite the rest the club was probably hoping for right now.

Sport claim Barcelona “do not want to take any type of risk” with Yamal but they are keen for him to play against Napoli next week.

The suggestion is that Yamal may sit out Friday’s clash against Mallorca in a bid to be ready for the Champions League last 16 second leg at Montjuic.