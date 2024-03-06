Barcelona’s Oriol Romeu sends message to Xavi after injuries to Frenkie de Jong and Pedri

Oriol Romeu has told Xavi he’s ready for whatever the coach needs following injuries to Frenkie de Jong and Pedri.

The two midfielders have joined Gavi on the injured list, leaving the Barcelona boss short of options for the next few weeks or so.

Romeu has been out of the team recently but is fit again and ready to help out if needed.

“Frenkie and Pedri’s injuries are two tough blows, but I’m ready for whatever Xavi needs,” he told reporters. “First to win on Friday and then we will think about Tuesday. The Champions League is very important for us and we want to stay alive. It is not an ideal result, but surely if we offer our best version we have a good chance of progressing.”

Barcelona take on Mallorca in La Liga on Friday and then welcome Napoli next Tuesday in the Champions League. It will be interesting to see how Xavi lines his team up with so many injuries to key midfielders.