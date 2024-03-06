FC Barcelona Foundation brings together Xavi Hernández and Bruno, the boy who dressed up as the coach for Carnival - FC Barcelona

A12 year old Barça fan, Bruno suffers from a serious illness that means he has to use an electric wheelchair. During the recent 'Carnival' celebration, the youngster dressed up as 'Xavi in a press conference'.

Lamine Yamal suffering with knee problem as Barcelona injury woes pile up - Football España

Unfortunately for Barcelona, Yamal is already suffering with an injury, as Sport have reported that he is currently dealing with discomfort in his knee. Rightly so, the club’s medical team are taking every precaution with the teenage sensation, so that the issue isn’t made even worse.

Barcelona face increasing uncertainly to meet financial goals ahead of looming deadline - Football España

It’s shaping up to be a busy summer transfer window for Barcelona, but before they can think about signing anyone, significant sales will need to be made in order to ensure that they return to La Liga’s 1-1 rule, which is the club’s main aim for the coming months.

Barcelona told manager target is near impossible for this summer - Football España

In recent days it has emerged that Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique is the preference for Sporting Director Deco to replace manager Xavi Hernandez. However the chances of the Asturian returning to the Blaugrana seemed slim, and the first information to that effect has emerged.

Barcelona no longer ruling out Pedri sale in summer transfer market - Football España

Barcelona are once again back to the drawing board when it comes to Pedri, after his hamstring gave out for a fourth time this season. The Canary Islander has been one of the bright spots since the departure of Lionel Messi, but has missed half of Barcelona’s games over the last three seasons now.