Barcelona send renewal offers to Pau Cubarsi, Marc Guiu, and Hector Fort

Barcelona have made a move to keep hold of talented youngsters Hector Fort, Marc Guiu and Pau Cubarsi by offering the trio contract renewals.

The club have made keeping hold of their academy products a “top priority” with Deco making moves and offering new deals, according to Diario Sport.

All three players have broken into the first team this season and look to have bright futures ahead of them at the club.

Cubarsi is fast becoming a regular in the team despite the fact he’s only 17, Fort is a strong option at full-back, while Guiu already has two first-team goals.

There’s already been whispers of interest in Cubarsi, who only has a small release clause at present, and his renewal is likely to be the priority.

Yet Fort and Guiu are coming to the end of their deals, which expire in 2025, so there will also be an eagerness to see both players commit their futures to the club too.