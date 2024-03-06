Barcelona handed positive update on Pedri’s injury

Barcelona have reportedly been handed some good news on Pedri’s latest thigh injury following a series of tests.

Mundo Deportivo reckon that the injury is not a recurrence of his previous problem and it’s also not “a large tear.”

In fact the club are already thinking about when he might return to action and have pencilled in the next Clasico on April 21 against Real Madrid.

Pedri looked clearly emotional after the match but did post a pretty upbeat message afterwards on social media - hinting it’s hopefully not too serious an issue.

Early estimates have suggested Pedri will miss around six weeks, meaning there is optimism at the moment he can return before the end of the season.

Yet Pedri’s injury problems will be of concern to Barcelona, particularly ahead of another summer of football with the midfielder set to play for Spain at Euro 2024.