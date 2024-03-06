Roma talisman Paulo Dybala linked to Barcelona - report

AS Roma talisman and FIFA World Cup winner Paulo Dybala has, once again, been linked with FC Barcelona.

The attacker has had several links to the Catalan club over the years, but the move has never materialized. Now, there is a chance he could finally join.

His agents have reportedly offered his services to Barcelona, although that is not the only team who could be in for him. Clubs in Spain and England have also been linked. His release clause is relatively low, 12 million euro.

The biggest issue is positional. Barcelona are looking for a pure left winger, which Dybala isn’t. Also, the team already has someone similar: João Félix, albeit, only on loan and he may leave next season anyway.

It’s expected Roma will try to renew his contract and raise his salary, and Dybala is expected to listen to them. But if Barcelona comes calling, chances are, he will leave for Spain.