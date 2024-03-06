Julián Araujo to re-join Barcelona, Sergiño Dest to be sold - report

Julián Araujo has impressed on loan to UD Las Palmas and will re-join FC Barcelona next season, but Sergiño Dest will be sold.

Both young fullbacks are on loan this season but their futures are different.

Araujo is already being touted as Barcelona’s “first signing” come next summer. He was signed from LA Galaxy last year and then loaned soon after. The Mexican international has done well in La Liga this term.

Dest has spent a few years on loan since arriving and playing for Barcelona. But it seems he may have found his permanent home at PSV Eindhoven. It’s understood they will try to lower his price from the purchase option originally rated at 10 million euro, but that they do want to buy him outright.

The USA international does not seem to have a future in Catalonia regardless.