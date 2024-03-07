Barcelona rumored to be close to getting a new sponsor

FC Barcelona are close to signing a deal with a new sponsor, which is yet to be revealed, according to local media rumors.

The deal came to be through club president Joan Laporta’s travels to Dubai, and it’s expected that he will travel again to put pen to paper soon.

The team is strapped for cash and needs sponsors as soon as possible, especially as one sponsor, Libero, did not pay 40 million dollars that was expected.

Barcelona is still renovating their home stadium, Camp Nou, which has taken a lot of money. Meanwhile, they are having to play in Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Montjuïc, which brings in less gate receipts.

This all comes after years of financial mismanagement and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.