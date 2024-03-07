Young Ghanaian star on trial with Barcelona

David Oduro, who currently plays for Accra Lions FC in Ghana, joined FC Barcelona’s U19 team on a trial. The young left-back is considered one of the best Ghanaian prospects at the moment.

He also trained with Chelsea’s academy before, and reports say the Blues liked what they saw.

Now, he’s trying to make an impression with Barcelona’s Juvenil B team, which is managed by Pol Planas.

He has been compared to a young Alphonso Davies by scouts, who say he’s ready to leave his national league behind and make the jump to Europe.

Barcelona has been keeping tabs on African talents lately, having already signed Landry Farre from Ivory Coast to the Juvenil B team. They also had Ibrahim Diarra of Mali on trial earlier this year.