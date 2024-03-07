Barcelona hold ‘concrete talks’ with Hansi Flick’s agent over replacing Xavi

Barcelona have held “concrete talks” with Hansi Flick’s agent but still haven’t made a final decision on whether he is the man to replace Xavi.

Flick still seems to be the favorite to takeover when Xavi steps down at the end of the season, with Sky reporter Florian Plettenberg offering an update on the situation.

He writes that meetings have taken place between Pini Zahavi and Barcelona but there’s “still no final decision” as the club are “considering more options.”

As excl. revealed a few days ago and now confirmed again: There were concrete talks and meetings in the last days between FC Barcelona and Pini Zahavi, the new agent of Hansi #Flick! ✔️



➡️ Zahavi and Laporta still have a top relation



Flick, he’s now one of the top… pic.twitter.com/JMmggRE0vF — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 7, 2024

Certainly a lot of other names have been mentioned. Brighton coach Robert De Zerbi and Sporting boss Ruben Amorim also appear to be on Barca’s radar as things stand.

There have also been claims that Deco would like Luis Enrique, but it seems highly unlikely he will return from PSG and Lucho’s tried to play down the speculation.

Thomas Tuchel’s name also keeps on cropping up ahead of his summer exit from Bayern. It’s thought he is interested in the Barcelona job but would possibly prefer a return to the Premier League.