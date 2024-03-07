Barcelona warned Man City don’t want to loan Joao Cancelo out again

Barcelona’s hopes of keeping hold of Joao Cancelo are starting to look slim ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Portugal is on a season-long loan from Manchester City and has been a regular for Xavi’s side.

Barcelona want to keep hold of him, and he wants to stay, but the main problem is that City don’t want another loan, according to Diario Sport.

Pep Guardiola’s side want to sell to the highest bidders and are hoping for a transfer fee of around 40 million euros.

That maybe optimistic, and is certainly out of Barca’s reach, but there’s said to be interest from other Premier League clubs and teams in Saudi Arabia.

The report reckons Cancelo’s future at Barca is now dependent on agent Jorge Mendes being able to try and figure out a loan with a purchase option that works for both teams.

Barcelona do have other options at right-back for next season. Hector Fort has staked a claim for a first-team spot, while Julian Araujo is expected to return from his loan.