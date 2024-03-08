Inigo Martinez facing uncertain future at Barcelona

Inigo Martinez looks to be facing an uncertain future at Barcelona due to the club’s poor financial situation.

The defender arrived on a free transfer from Athletic Club last summer but could be on his way again at the end of the season.

RAC1 are reporting the problem is to do with registering his contract for next season and the fact the club has very little wiggle room.

Martinez signed a two-year deal when he joined but Barca agreed with La Liga to register him for just the 2023-24 campaign.

Barca will therefore have to register him again for the new campaign and sources at the club are saying there’s no guarantee that will happen.

The Catalans have a wealth of centre-backs, including Eric Garcia and Clement Lenglet - who are due back from loan - “and none of them have a low salary.”

Barcelona also want to hand Pau Cubarsi a new contract in a bid to ward off admirers and keep him at the club.

Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde have already been linked with exits this summer, although it’s thought Barca are desperate to keep hold of the Uruguayan.

Yet it seems inevitable Barca will have to offload some players and it looks possible Martinez could be a player who is deemed surplus to requirements.