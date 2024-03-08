Last session before Mallorca - FC Barcelona

Friday brings another game at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys. Barça host Mallorca at 9pm CET in an important chance to pile the pressure onto Girona and Real Madrid, the only teams ahead of them in the championship race.

"Idon't think the league is lost" insisted Xavi Hernández in his press conference to discuss Friday's game with Mallorca. "We certainly missed out on an opportunity at San Mamés but now we have another chance to move closer to the top, albeit provisionally. We can't afford to take our minds off it and only focus on the Champions League.”

First part of the job done with the return leg to come. FC Barcelona have defeated Athletic Club 0-3 at the San Mamés stadium in this Copa de la Reina semifinal first leg. A brace by Aitana and a goal by Salma Paralluelo crowned a professional performance by Jonatan Giráldez' side who gave the Basque outfit few opportunities.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has declared that Pedri’s injury is not as bad as initially thought, with hopes that he could be back in time for the Euros this summer with Spain.

It was reported this week that Barcelona want Cancelo back on loan this summer, as they do not have the funds available to dedicate to his signing, as is the case for Joao Felix. However Sport‘s information says that Barcelona want to use what resources they have on a left-winger and a central midfielder, and spending on the right-back position is not in their summer plans.

Luis Enrique, who is highly coveted around Europe, has no intention of leaving the French capital this summer. PSG have no intention of facilitating an exit either, as they are happy with his work in a transition season, feeling that he has handled things well on the way to a probable Ligue 1 title, as they are nine points clear currently.