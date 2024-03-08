The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana welcome Mallorca to the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium for an important La Liga game, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 22 players for Friday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 31. Diego Kochen

Defenders: 2. João Cancelo, 5. Iñigo Martínez, 15. Andreas Christensen, 23. Jules Kounde, 33. Pau Cubarsí, 39. Héctor Fort, 41. Mikayil Faye

Midfielders: 16. Fermín López, 18. Oriol Romeu, 20. Sergi Roberto, 22. Ilkay Gündogan, 30. Marc Casadó, 35. Unai Hernández

Forwards: 9. Robert Lewandowski, 11. Raphinha, 14. João Félix, 19. Vitor Roque, 27. Lamine Yamal, 38. Marc Guiu

Barça come into this one missing several key pieces: Ronald Araujo is suspended, and Frenkie de Jong (ankle) and Pedri (hamstring) join a list of injuries that also includes Ferran Torres (hamstring), Marcos Alonso (back), Alejandro Balde (hamstring) and Gavi (knee). All of those missing pieces have forced Xavi to go to Barça Atlètic for help, with center-back Mikayil Faye and midfielders Marc Casadó and Unai Hernández getting the call-up for tonight.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Cubarsí, Iñigo, Cancelo; Fermín, Romeu, Roberto; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Félix

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Saturday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!