Barcelona hit by another injury problem as Raphinha forced off against Mallorca

Barcelona have been hit with yet another injury blow as Raphinha was forced off with an injury in the first half of Friday’s La Liga clash with Real Mallorca.

The Brazil international started the game and won a spot kick early on when he went down in the penalty area after a challenge from Jose Copete.

The Mallorca defender just seemed to catch Raphinha on the ankle, and although he was able to continue he eventually hobbled off 10 minutes before half-time.

Fermin Lopez came on to replace Raphinha, with the Brazilian joining an injury list that includes Alejandro Balde, Gavi, Pedri and Frenkie de Jong.

Raphinha’s injury also comes at a bad time as Barcelona take on Napoli in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie on Tuesday at Montjuic.

The forward now looks set to be a doubt for that game and Barca will face an anxious wait to determine the severity of the problem.