Loan watch: Barcelona’s Sergino Dest scores stunner for PSV and promises more goals

Barcelona loanee Sergino Dest caught the eye yet again with a great goal for PSV against the Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie on Friday night.

Dest dribbled into the penalty area, beat a few defenders and then unleashed a great shot that flew past the goalkeeper and into the net.

Check it out below:

SERGINO DEST WHAT A GOAL! pic.twitter.com/umB0l5sLxl — USMNT Only (@usmntonly) March 8, 2024

The goal ended up being the winner for PSV who extended their lead at the top of the table to 13 points over Feyenoord and Dest was a happy man afterwards.

“A wonderful goal, I can’t say anything else. I am proud of it. I need one more. I had a bet with Rob Maas,” he told ESPN.

“I have to score three goals before the end of the season. Otherwise I’ll have to wash his car by hand. And I’m not going to do that. If I score three times, he has to fill my car with gas. I have a big car with Euro 98.”

Dest has certainly been enjoying himself back in the Netherlands, with PSV keen to make the move permanent.

The latest updates have suggested PSV want to try and lower his 10 million price tag, although it remains to be seen if Barca will budge on the price.

Dest now has six goals and two assists for PSV this season in 20 league appearances for Peter Bosz’s side and is on course to win the title with the club