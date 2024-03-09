Lamine Yamal in dreamland after gorgeous Barcelona winner

Lamine Yamal was happy after inspiring Barcelona to victory against Real Mallorca in La Liga on Friday night.

The teenager scored the only goal of the game to secure all three points for Xavi’s side at Montjuic.

Here’s what he made of it all;

“I’m very pleased for the clean sheet as well. I had enough space to shoot and I took it,” he said after the game. “I got on the end of the pass, I tried to leave my defender and I took the shot. This was a hard-fought game, very difficult but I’m here to help the team. “We are now focusing on the Champions League, one of the most important games of the season for us.” “Scoring a goal in front of our fans in front is always a dream.”

Barcelona weren’t great against Mallorca but head into the Napoli tie on the back of a victory, while the Serie A side were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Torino.