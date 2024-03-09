Xavi hails Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal after Barcelona’s win over Real Mallorca

Barcelona coach Xavi was full of praise for teenagers Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi after Friday’s 1-0 win over Mallorca.

The two youngsters were once again the pick of the bunch at Montjuic, something Xavi was happy to talk about after the match.

“Cubarsi’s very intelligent, he knows when to go into duels, he didn’t miss any of them. Lamine made the difference with the goal, but Pau plays with pause, with the right quality, he’s always finding the right man, it doesn’t seem like he’s 17.”

Xavi then went on to speak about the match and was happy to see his side pick up all three points thanks to Yamal’s strike.

“I think that this has been the way the whole season has gone,” he added. “They worked very well, they matched our intensity, we missed the penalty that would have change the game. “We competed well, we generated clear chances. These three points are very important, they are welcome, they keep us in the fight for the title. “We knew it would be a tough game, we knew it wouldn’t be a game with lost of chances. we were lucky enough to score and we defended well.”

Barcelona now turn their focus to the Champions League and Tuesday’s last 16 second leg against Napoli. The tie is level at 1-1 heading into the return at Montjuic,