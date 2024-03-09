FC Barcelona 1-0 Mallorca: Wonder goal wins it - FC Barcelona

Lamine Yamal scores a scorcher to get the team out of a tight spot, and attention switches to the Champions League after getting the job done in the league.

Ter Stegen: 400 games for Barça - FC Barcelona

Marc-André ter Stegen is very much part of Barça history, and against Mallorca this Friday he has become just the third goalkeeper ever to make 400 appearances for the club. The only stoppers to have previously reached the landmark have been Víctor Valdés (535 in total) and Andoni Zubizarreta (410).

Xavi Hernandez confident Raphinha will be fit for Napoli clash - Football España

Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez is confident on Raphinha’s fitness to face Napoli in a key UEFA Champions League clash on March 12. Barcelona drew 1-1 away in Naples in their quarter final first leg last month and the tie is evenly balanced ahead of the return tie.

Chelsea return could block Barcelona move for Thomas Tuchel - Football España

Barcelona’s hunt for a new manager is expected to stretch into the summer with Thomas Tuchel still on the shortlist. Tuchel has joined Xavi Hernandez in announcing that he will not be staying in his current role for the 2024/25 campaign.

Barcelona scout Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand to operate in pivot role next season - Football España

Barcelona’s hunt for their next pivot following the exit of Sergio Busquets last summer is a torrid task, but Sporting Director Deco must nevertheless work out avenues of progress for the Blaugrana. The latest midfielder to catch their eye is Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has major advocate internally at Barcelona - Football España

It will be Barcelona President Joan Laporta and Sporting Director Deco who choose their next manager in the summer, but having the players on side is a useful plus. Former Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick still holds plenty of credit with Laporta and Barcelona for his 2020 treble, and some of the dressing room.