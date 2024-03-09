‘Scoundrel’ - Mallorca boss says Lamine Yamal ‘looks like’ Lionel Messi after Barcelona stunner

Real Mallorca boss Javier Aguirre was full of praise for Lamine Yamal after seeing the Barcelona teenager score a lovely winner on Friday night.

Yamal’s goal proved to be the difference between the two teams, and left Aguirre comparing the teenager with Lionel Messi after the game.

“I saw Messi when he was with the Barça youth team. I saw him for five minutes and he was a rat, he didn’t stop scoring goals. This scoundrel also looks like a rat,” he said. “He’s young, they work well with young people here and yes keep it up and he will bring many more joys to Can Barça.”

The Messi comparisons are obviously unfair, something Xavi was quick to point out when he spoke after the game.

“I get [the comparison] but it doesn’t benefit Lamine to make it,” he told reporters. “Anyone who has ever been compared with Messi has lost. It is not good to compare players with him. “But Lamine is left footed, he comes inside ... there are flashes of Messi, but we are talking abut the best footballer ever, so it is best not to compare them.”

Xavi’s completely right on this one. It’s best not to bother about comparisons and simply enjoy this incredible teenager playing football for Barcelona.