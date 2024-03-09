Three talking points from Barcelona 1-0 Real Mallorca

Magic Lamine Yamal gives Barcelona hope

Barcelona are enduring a tough time both on and off the pitch but in Lamine Yamal they have a player who offers genuine hope for a better future.

Xavi’s side made seriously hard work of Real Mallorca on Friday night, and it was left to the incredibly talented 16-year-old to come up with the moment of magic needed to win the game and keep Barca’s slim title hopes alive.

The teenager had hit the bar in the second half with a brilliant effort and looked set for a frustrating night. However, he wasn’t having any of it and won all three points with a another stunner to take his tally to the season to four.

4 - Lamine Yamal has been involved in four goals in his last four @LaLigaEN games (three goals and one assist), one more than in his first 24 appearances in the competition (one goal and two assists).



Jewel. pic.twitter.com/4lklpeZsKt — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 8, 2024

Yamal was found on the edge of the box, cut back onto his left foot and then curled a brilliant finish across goal, over the goalkeeper and into the back of the net. It was a stunning effort fit to win any game. The fact he’s doing this at the age of 16 simply can’t be highlighted enough.

It’s also another another record to his rapidly-growing collection. Yamal is now the first player in La Liga history to score four goals before reaching his 17th birthday. There may be more too as he doesn’t celebrate his birthday until July.

Sign up Cubarsi!

Lamine Yamal is not the only teenager shining for Barcelona. Pau Cubarsi put in another accomplished showing at centre-back alongside Inigo Martinez in a performance that defied his years.

The defender is fast becoming undroppable at Barcelona and had Xavi drooling after the game. The Barcelona boss praised Cubarsi and Yamal after the match, and admitted he “played like a captain” when speaking about his defender.

Cubarsi’s performances won’t be going unnoticed either. The youngster has a contract with the club that contains a release clause set at just 10 million euros, something Barcelona really must address soon.

There have already been whispers of interest from Premier League clubs in Cubarsi and they may be hoping to take advantage of Barca’s tricky financial situation. Reaching agreement on a new long-term deal for Cubarsi must surely now be a priority.

Can Barca beat Napoli?

Xavi clearly had half an eye on Tuesday’s game against Napoli on Friday night. The Barcelona coach opted to rest Robert Lewandowski, despite being without a host of players due to injury, and started Marc Guiu instead.

He might even have had more than just one eye on Tuesday’s match. Xavi was spotted keeping tabs on the Italians, who were also in action on Friday night, during Barcelona’s game as he watched on from a box due to a touchline ban.

- Xavi is watching the Napoli game as well in the stands. pic.twitter.com/CLuc9FjAoL — (@TheEuropeanLad) March 8, 2024

Barca labored against Mallorca and lost Raphinha to injury to give Xavi another headache ahead of a really important game against the defending Serie A champions on Tuesday night at Montjuic - but the Barca boss is feeling positive.

“I am always optimistic despite the situation we are in,” he said. “The win today breeds confidence. It may not seem important but it is. We need the fans on Tuesday and we will give our all to reach the quarterfinals.”

Barca may have had an easier night if Ilkay Gundogan had not missed a first-half penalty but did end up getting the win with a special goal.

It was a different story for Napoli, however, the Serie A side head to Barcelona on the back after a frustrating 1-1 draw with Torino. Both teams are enduring difficult campaigns after winning titles last season and will fancy their chances of securing a quarter-final spot on Tuesday.