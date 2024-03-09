Ilkay Gundogan sends message to Lamine Yamal after Barcelona teen hits winner

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan had a special message for Lamine Yamal after missing a penalty in Friday’s win over Real Mallorca.

Gundogan had the perfect opportunity to put Xavi’s side 1-0 up in the first half, after Raphinha had been clipped, but saw his effort saved by the goalkeeper.

Barcelona struggled to create chances but won it late on when Yamal struck a lovely winning goal to secure all three points.

His goal let Gundogan off the hook, something the midfielder was quick to acknowledge on social media.

“Well deserved home win! Thanks for tonight’s support. I owe you one Lamine Yamal. Onto Tuesday - big UCL game for us.”

Gundogan and Barcelona were far from their best against Mallorca but did manage to grab the win that should provide confidence ahead of the Napoli tie.

The two teams meet at Montjuic with a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs and the tie level at 1-1 after the first leg in Italy.