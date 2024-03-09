Barcelona handed positive Raphinha injury update after Real Mallorca win

Barcelona have been handed a positive injury update on Raphinha after seeing the Brazilian forced off against Real Mallorca on Friday night.

The forward was back in the team but had to go off early after picking up an ankle problem in the 1-0 win at Montjuic.

Xavi was asked about Raphinha after the game and insisted it was only a “knock” and that he hoped the former Leeds man would be fit for Tuesday’s clash against Napoli.

The news will be a positive for Xavi and Barcelona who will be without Alejandro Balde, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong and Pedri due to injury on Tuesday.

The absences leave Xavi short of options for a crunch Champions League tie although he may also be able to welcome back Ferran Torres from injury next time out

Torres has been out of action since the end of January but is close to a comeback.