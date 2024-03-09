Transfer rumors: Barcelona ready to reject €200m offer from PSG for Lamine Yamal

Barcelona are reportedly ready to turn down a massive €200 million offer from Paris Saint-Germain for teenager Lamine Yamal.

The news comes from Marca who reckon the Ligue 1 side are willing to spend heavily to bring Yamal to the French capital.

PSG are in the market for an attacker as Kylian Mbappe is widely expected to move to Real Madrid in the summer.

The report reckons Jorge Mendes spoke to Joan Laporta this week about PSG’s interest in Yamal and how much they are willing to spend.

Barcelona are vulnerable to big offers for their players, because of the economic situation at the club, and there’s no doubt such a fee would solve a lot of problems.

However, Barcelona are said to have absolutely no interest in selling Yamal as he is considered the biggest talent to have come out of the academy since you know who.

Yamal signed a new contract with Barca until 2026 back in October, the maximum length he could sign at the time, and is also said to have an unofficial eight-year agreement with the club.