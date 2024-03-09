Back to the drawing board for Xavi at Barcelona ahead of Napoli clash

Barcelona and bad luck seem to go hand in hand this season.

Xavi had one chance to have a dress rehearsal ahead of the critical Round of 16 Champions League knockout match against Napoli.

In the wake of Pedri and Frenkie de Jong joining the injured list alongside Gavi, he had to come up with a midfield solution. With his brother Oscar Hernadez taking the reins due to a touchline ban for the manager, the team opted for a false midfield with Raphinha, and at times Joao Felix, having the freedom to play inside off Ilkay Gundogan.

So a four forward lineup. That was the idea.

But surprisingly, it wasn’t Robert Lewandowski, or even Vitor Roque, who was given the nod as center forward, but Marc Guiu.

Honestly, what was Xavi thinking? What a waste of an opportunity to get serious and put out a team that could turn around and run it back against a Neopolitan side that is starting to show signs of life.

Let’s get one thing straight. What Xavi tried didn’t come close to working. Marc Guiu will not be starting, and most likely won’t even be playing against Napoli come midweek.

Barcelona, lamentably, is becoming Lamine Yamal-dependent.

The good news is that the young Spaniard is maturing at a rapid fire pace, and is becoming very goal dangerous.

But Barcelona have enough tools to work with to create an actual team that plays like it.

So what did we learn in Barcelona’s narrow win against Napoli?

First, the only true midfielder remaining, Ilkay Gundogan, is starting to look gassed. No surprise he scuffed his opportunities in front of goal, including a penalty. For a man his age, he has simply logged too many minutes this season.

Next, the backline is starting to look pretty solid. Three shutouts in a row (and two goals conceded in five games) is nothing to sneeze at. Could this be the Andreas Christensen effect at CDM starting to kick in?

More importantly, could this backline and pivot combination be enough to get Barca past Napoli and into the Champions League quarter finals?

That’s the reason for optimism.

But there’s also ample reason for consternation.

I’m going to throw something out there.

Play Vitor Roque.

Honestly Xavi, it’s a mystery what you have against the guy.

Before he picked up the unjust red card, he was starting to build momentum and show how much he could help the team in its time of need.

He’s far from perfect, and will need time to adjust to life in Spain, but he gives you something that completely changes the team’s dynamic.

Speed, dynamism, and unpredictability.

Sometimes, as a Barca fan, it seems like the club has something philosophically against players whose physical attributes shine through.

He may not be technically excellent, but he has the mindset, and the ability, to get behind a backline.

He’s the player opposing coaches can’t plan for when they think about matching up against Barcelona.

When he came on as a substitute against Mallorca, Barca looked more lively and dangerous right away. And he had a look on his face that he had something to prove. An anger almost for being left off in place of an 18-year-old that no one outside of the city has ever heard of before.

Now Raphinha is a doubt for the next match, and it’s back to the drawing board for Xavi.

I have no doubt that Robert Lewandowski will replace Marc Guiu on Tuesday.

But Xavi would do well to think about the potential of Roque as well.

It won’t be easy to replace all the missing midfielders.

But when it comes to advancing in the Champions League, you need players who aren’t scared. Who are willing to fight and prove they belong on the biggest stage.

When the manager looks at the available players, this is a factor that should be top of mind.