Andreas Christensen expected to be fit for Barcelona’s trip to PSG

Barcelona are expecting Andreas Christensen to be fit for their next game which just happens to be a Champions League quarter-final tie with PSG.

Christensen is currently sidelined with an Achilles injury that has been troubling the Denmark international for a while.

He pulled out of the Danish squad for the most recent international break, due to the problem, and also sat out the win over Las Palmas,

Yet Mundo Deportivo reckon he will be ready for PSG. His Achilles problem is described as being more “discomfort” than an actual injury which just needs to be carefully managed.

Christensen is a potential starter against Paris Saint-Germain after being shifted into midfield in recent weeks to good effect.

However, doubts persist over the fitness of Frenkie de Jong and Pedri for the game. De Jong had been tipped to be ready in time, while Pedri has returned to training this week.