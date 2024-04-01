Xavi planning on handing Mika Faye his Barcelona debut

Barcelona coach Xavi is said to be planning on handing young star Mikayil Faye his first-team debut in the coming weeks.

Faye signed in the summer and has been tipped for big things since linking up with Rafa Marquez’s Barcelona Atletic side.

The defender caught the eye with a stunning goal on his Senegal debut over the international break and scored another cracker for Barca Atletic on Sunday.

Faye was in the squad to face Las Palmas and Diario Sport reckon Xavi wants to hand him his senior debut before the end of the season.

Xavi did certainly hint at such a move before the Las Palmas game when asked about the youngster at his pre-match press conference.

“Yes, he has already played in some friendly matches. He is a capable footballer, he is aggressive, he is fast, he can get the ball out well. He could help us at some point. He has the level, without a doubt,” he said.

Xavi’s decision to hand Faye a debut may also be in response to speculation that several clubs, including Bayern Munich, are said to be keen on the defender.