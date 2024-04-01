Garcia Pimienta pays huge compliment to Barcelona teens Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal

Las Palmas coach Javi Garcia Pimienta had some generous praise for Barcelona youngsters Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi on Saturday night.

The two teens both featured in the 1-0 win for Barcelona and continue to to be key players for Xavi’s side despite their tender years.

Garcia Pimienta, who spent three years in charge of Barca B, thinks both youngsters play like veterans already.

“If you play in the first team, no matter how old you are, it is because you deserve it. It seemed as if they had been playing in the first team for ten seasons,” he said.

The duo look set to continue in the team when Barcelona play Paris Saint-Germain next in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The only real concern Barca have about the duo will be how many minutes they are racking up at such a young age - particularly after seeing youngsters such as Ansu Fati and Pedri struggle with injuries after featuring regularly for Barca.