Recovery session after Las Palmas - FC Barcelona

Training is always more fun when you've just won a game and so there was a positive mood among Xavi Hernández and his squad fresh after a 1-0 defeat of Las Palmas at the Estadi Olímpic.

Raphinha in sweet form - FC Barcelona

Determination and self-confidence. Raphinha is a key part of Xavi Hernández's plans and Saturday was another example of why. The rise of Lamine Yamal means his role has been more limited of late, but that doesn't mean that the Brazilian isn't still a powerful force down the left wing.

Llevant 0-5 Barça: Another win! - FC Barcelona

Another victory for Jonatan Giráldez' Barça side, making it eight in March alone. Today's match was at the Ciutat de València stadium where Levante were beaten 0-5. The blaugranes remain top of the league with 64 points going into the international break. Bruna (2), Salma (2) and Martina were the goalscorers in this dominant win.

Barcelona to discuss Inigo Martinez future in coming weeks amid Atletico Madrid exit talk - Football España

Barcelona brought in Inigo Martinez only last summer, on a free from Athletic Club, but did not register him until late in the transfer window, taking advantage of injury issues to leave him out prior to that. They only managed to do so for a single year though rather than for both of the seasons he is contracted to the club. That has fuelled exit talk for the Basque defender, with Atletico Madrid reportedly hoping to profit.

Barcelona star Raphinha to refuse summer exit amid strong interest from the Premier League and Saudi Arabia - Football España

Raphinha’s time at Barcelona has been rather peculiar. He’s never really had the chance to be an outright starter under Xavi Hernandez – Ousmane Dembele was preferred last season, and Lamine Yamal is now the top choice at right wing for this current campaign, despite only being 16 years of age.

Barcelona trio incur "blessing in disguise" suspensions during Las Palmas victory - Football España

Robert Lewandowski, Joao Cancelo and Inigo Martinez were all on four La Liga yellow cards going into the match, and they were each cautioned by referee Mateo Busquets Ferrer, meaning that they will miss Barcelona’s next league match, which is against Cadiz in two weeks’ time.