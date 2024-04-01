WATCH: Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez clashes with fan after ‘stupid’ insult

Barcelona defender Inigo Martinez has been spotting having a run-in with a supporter outside the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper on Monday.

The defender stopped his car and got out to go over and talk to the fan. It’s pretty clear from the footage that he wasn’t at all happy and told the youngster to cut it out.

“It’s the last time you call me stupid, the last. The last time you insult me. And your friend the same. Have you heard or not? The last. And don’t be cocky,” Martinez reportedly said.

⛔️✋ Inigo Martinez said stop to some fans insulting him. pic.twitter.com/YZJcs8WFFe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 1, 2024

The incident is the latest in a long string of confrontations between supporters and Barcelona players.

Former defender Samuel Umtiti was stopped by afan during his time at the club and was forced to get out of his car to ask for some respect.

Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezman, and Riqui Puig also had to put up with supporters approaching them outside the training ground, while current stars Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Robert Lewandowski have also all been hassled by supporters.