Barcelona teenager Guille Fernandez beats Lamine Yamal record

Barcelona’s famed La Masia academy has once again been in the spotlight this season with talents such as Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi breaking into the first team.

There’s plenty more young talent coming through the academy, with Yamal having already lost one of his records this week.

Guille Fernandez has become the youngest player to feature for Barcelona Atletic after coming on as a substitute in Sunday’s brilliant 3-2 comeback win.

At just 15 years, 9 months & 12 days old Guille Fernández is the youngest player ever to make his debut for Barcelona’s B team



He beat Lamine Yamal, who made his debut with 15 years, 9 months and 23 days



Another La Masia gem pic.twitter.com/5rODKFSNzC — Rising Ballers (@RisingBallers_) April 1, 2024

The 15-year-old replaced Marc Guiu on the pitch and Yamal in the record books by 10 days after debuting for the reserve side at the grand old age of 15 years and 287 days.

Fernandez has already caught the eye of Xavi and has been called up to first-team training this season despite his tender years.

The teenager is highly regarded as one of the brightest talents in the academny right now and it will certainly be worth keeping an eye on his progress.