Girona and Juventus join race to land Barcelona’s Mikayil Faye

Mikayil Faye is making a name for himself with Barcelona Atletic after scoring some sensational goals for club and country.

The defender has five goals in his last seven matches for Rafa Marquez’s side, despite being a defender, and also netted a stunner on his international debut with Senegal.

Mundo Deportivo are now reporting that Girona and Juventus have both expressed an interest in the defender ahead of the summer transfer window.

Faye is already thought to have attracted interest from Lens and Bayern Munich and he could well be in demand this summer.

Meanwhile, Xavi is said to be keen to give him his first-team debut before the end of the season which means we could get to see him with the senior squad soon.

It’s not clear what will happen with Faye over the summer. Any attractive offers may well be listened to as Barca need to offload players to raise funds.

Yet Barca could also look to keep hold of Faye and potentially promote him to the first team, although the one problem is that Xavi already has a host of options at center-back right now.