‘I think so’ - Joao Felix optimistic he’s convinced Bernardo Silva to join Barcelona

Joao Felix can’t stop talking about Bernardo Silva joining Barcelona and says he’s optimistic he’s convinced the Manchester City star to make the move.

Barcelona are reportedly ready to try and sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City in the summer transfer window.

The Portugal international has regularly been linked with Barcelona. Pep Guardiola has admitted he wants to play for the Catalans, while Joao Felix has recently talked up a move for his international team-mate.

Felix has now spoken about Bernardo again and was asked if he’d convinced Bernardo to make the move. He told Catalunya Radio: “I think so, I think so. Well, but now I don’t think it depends on him.

“If Bernardo Silva comes, I’m going to ask for a commission. Everything I have said is true and if he comes they will be delighted with him.

“He is very careful with everything and he asked me about places to live, places to eat, about security... He asked me a little about everything and I said about tax issues because that’s what came to mind.”

Diario Sport are reporting that Barca plan to try and sign Bernardo this summer and have a plan to pay his €59 million release clause.

They will make a proposal to pay the fee in instalments but only if they have improved their financial situation and returned to the 1:1 rule.