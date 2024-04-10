The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana are in the French capital for a monster Champions League quarter-final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 25 players for Wednesday’s game:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Iñaki Peña, 26. Ander Astralaga

Defenders: 2. João Cancelo, 4. Ronald Araujo, 5. Iñigo Martínez, 15. Andreas Christensen, 17. Marcos Alonso, 23. Jules Kounde, 33. Pau Cubarsí, 39. Héctor Fort

Midfielders: 8. Pedri*, 18. Oriol Romeu, 20. Sergi Roberto, 21. Frenkie de Jong*, 22. Ilkay Gündogan, 30. Marc Casadó, 32. Fermín López

Forwards: 7. Ferran Torres, 9. Robert Lewandowski, 11. Raphinha, 14. João Félix, 19. Vitor Roque, 27. Lamine Yamal, 38. Marc Guiu

*Not medically cleared

Xavi takes almost his entire squad for Paris, including Gavi (knee) who is out for the season but will be with the group to show support. Alejandro Balde (hamstring) is the only one left behind due to injury, while Pedri (thigh) and Frenkie de Jong (ankle) have made the trip and will both be hoping to get the medical green light before the game.

Predicted starting XI (4-2-3-1):

Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsí, Cancelo; Christensen, Roberto; Yamal, Gündogan, Raphinha; Lewandowski

The match kicks off at 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Thursday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!