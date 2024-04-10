WELCOME TO THE PARC DES PRINCES!!! The spectacular home of Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital is the site of a monster Champions League quarter-final between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one looking to advance to their first semi-final in five years and are hoping for a strong result in the first leg ahead of next week’s deciding match at home. But it won’t be easy against a very strong PSG side coached by Barça legend Luis Enrique and led by French superstar Kylian Mbappe, and the French champions are hungry to finally achieve European glory. This should be all kinds of fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2023-24 UEFA Champions League, Quarter-Finals, Leg 1

Date/Time: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 9pm CET (Barcelona), 8pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 3pm ET, 12pm PT (USA), 12.30am IST (India, Thursday)

Venue: Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Referee: Anthony Taylor (ENG)

VAR: Stuart Attwell (ENG)

HOW TO WATCH

On TV: CBS (USA), TNT Sports 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), SONY TEN (India), Movistar (Spain), others

Online: Paramount+ (USA), Discovery+ (UK), Movistar+ (Spain), others

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!