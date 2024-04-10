Girona respond to Aleix Garcia to Barcelona transfer talk

Girona Sporting Director Quique Carcel has responded to speculation that Aleix Garcia could join Barcelona in the summer.

Garcia has emerged as a transfer target for the Catalans and has openly admitted he’d like to play for the club during his career.

Carcel isn’t ruling anything out but doesn’t seem too worried about the transfer speculation.

“Many situations and rumours have emerged, something that has distracted our attention because it is not normal for Girona players to have been on the cover of major newspapers. It is difficult for a Girona player to end up playing for Barca or Real Madrid, because they are clubs that have a very large market,” he told Televisio de Girona. “Even so, there is a precedent that makes you consider all situations. It is true that what happened last year with Oriol Romeu shows that we cannot say that it is impossible. They are players who are doing very well but I am cautious with the issue of release clauses because they are situations that are not playing out currently.”

Garcia is contracted to Girona until 2026 but the rumor mill hasn’t been able to determine his release clause. Girona reportedly think it’s set at €20 million, but Barca are said to believe it’s more like €14 or 15m.