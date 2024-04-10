All set at the Parc des Princes - FC Barcelona

The moment of truth grows ever closer in Paris. The FC Barcelona first team squad have trained on the Parc des Princes pitch 24 hours before the crunch quarter-final first leg clash. Every player in the travelling party got down to work, with the weather seemingly unable to make up its mind, frequently alternating between sun and rain.

This week sees the return of the Champions League and Barça have a quarter-final tie first leg in Paris on Wednesday against Paris Saint-Germain. The blaugranes will be looking to gain the advantage ahead of the second leg to come next Tuesday in the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

Agreat night is just around the corner with Barça set to take on Paris Saint-Germain in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, unknown territory for the blaugranes since 2020. "After four years without being in the quarter-finals, the word is excitement. We are looking forward to a great tie and being in the semi-finals," explained Xavi Hernández in his press conference ahead of Wednesday's first leg in the Parc des Princes stadium.

Jules Kounde is not just any footballer. He has been Xavi's go-to player in 2024, having played every possible minute in every competition, a unique feat across the five major European leagues. He is definitely a key component and Wednesday will see him charged with a particularly difficult mission, namely stopping Mbappé and the rest of the Paris side's attack.

He once managed FC Barcelona, and brilliantly too, but now it is PSG who are enjoying the services of Luis Enrique and as fate would have it, those two clubs are about to go head to head in what he expects to be a thrilling Champions League quarter final.

