WATCH: Luis Enrique and Xavi enjoy happy reunion ahead of PSG vs Barcelona Champions League tie

Xavi and Luis Enrique have enjoyed a happy reunion ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League tie between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

Both managers have had plenty to say ahead of the clash, with Lucho raising a few eyebrows by claiming he’s the manager who represents Barca’s style the most.

Xavi was then asked about those comments but came up with a pretty classy reply as he refused to let himself by dragged into any controversy.

And the two were clearly delighted to see each other ahead of kick-off at the Parc des Princes.

This is great.



Luis Enrique and Xavi reconnect in the Parc des Princes.#PSGFCB | #UCL pic.twitter.com/Dm0c1DHfN6 — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) April 10, 2024

Both managers have come up with a few surprises with their teams. Xavi has opted to start Frenkie de Jong, despite the midfielder having only just returned from over a month out with an ankle problem.

Meanwhile, Luis Enrique has handed Marcos Alonso a place in his starting XI, while Warren Zaire-Emery is only on the bench for the tie.