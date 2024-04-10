 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

WATCH: Luis Enrique and Xavi enjoy happy reunion ahead of PSG vs Barcelona Champions League tie

Great scenes in the French capital

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
/ new
Paris Saint-Germain v FC Barcelona: Quarter-final First Leg - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 Photo by Valerio Pennicino - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Xavi and Luis Enrique have enjoyed a happy reunion ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League tie between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

Both managers have had plenty to say ahead of the clash, with Lucho raising a few eyebrows by claiming he’s the manager who represents Barca’s style the most.

Xavi was then asked about those comments but came up with a pretty classy reply as he refused to let himself by dragged into any controversy.

And the two were clearly delighted to see each other ahead of kick-off at the Parc des Princes.

Both managers have come up with a few surprises with their teams. Xavi has opted to start Frenkie de Jong, despite the midfielder having only just returned from over a month out with an ankle problem.

Meanwhile, Luis Enrique has handed Marcos Alonso a place in his starting XI, while Warren Zaire-Emery is only on the bench for the tie.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Barca Blaugranes Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Barca news from Barca Blaugranes